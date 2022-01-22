Ariana Grande No Longer The MOST Followed Female Artist On IG!

Ariana Grande is no longer the most followed female artist on IG. The previously dethroned Selena Gomez has regained her spot.
Ariana edged out Selena just by posing more as Selena took a break from daily posts. Now Selena is back at it and posting more causing her to regain her throne.
The two queens adore one another and cheer each other during the friendly competition. Both are sitting at about 291M followers, however, IG doesn’t allow fans to see the exact follower count, but does it really matter because Selena and Ariana both deserve to be at the top!
Do you follow both Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande? Who is your favorite female on Instagram?