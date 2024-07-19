99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Ariana Grande Named New Swarovski Brand Ambassador

July 19, 2024 5:20PM EDT
Source: YouTube

You’ve seen Ariana Grande all over press for her role in the upcoming movie Wicked, her new album “eternal sunshine,” and her relationship with Ethan Slater. Now you can add a new paid partnership with a jeweler to what Ari is up to lately.

A new post on Instagram popped up with Swarovski announcing their collaboration.

 

Although it’s July, Elle magazine explains that Ariana will make her debut for the major brand during the 2024 holiday campaign.

We have a feeling, she’ll be rocking more than rings for Swarovski.

