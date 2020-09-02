Ariana Grande Makes Instagram History with 200 Million Followers
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
Over the weekend, Ariana Grande just added another record breaking moment to her growing list. Ariana Grande is now the first female to have over 200 million followers on Instagram!
Kylie Jenner has 193 million. Selena Gomez has 190 million. But Ariana takes the cake! Get it girl.