Ariana Grande Just Got A New Wax Figure And Fans Are Very Confused

Fans were confused by the release of London’s Madame Tussauds wax figure of Ariana Grande.
It wasn’t that there shouldn’t be a wax figure of her… it’s just that the wax figure doesn’t look like Ariana Grande.
The wax museum posted a photo of the new addition and fans were less than impressed, one fan tweeted that the figure looked more like her brother, Frankie, in a wig.
This is Frankie Grande in a wig https://t.co/Cg5slXtWFX
— lmknth (@lmknth) May 22, 2019
Ariana hasn’t commented yet. By the way, it will be available for fans to see for the next 5 weeks at Madame Tussauds in London.