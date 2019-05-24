Ariana Grande Just Got A New Wax Figure And Fans Are Very Confused

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE) Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T at Banc of California Stadium on June 2, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

Fans were confused by the release of London’s Madame Tussauds wax figure of Ariana Grande.

It wasn’t that there shouldn’t be a wax figure of her… it’s just that the wax figure doesn’t look like Ariana Grande.

The wax museum posted a photo of the new addition and fans were less than impressed, one fan tweeted that the figure looked more like her brother, Frankie, in a wig.

This is Frankie Grande in a wig https://t.co/Cg5slXtWFX — lmknth (@lmknth) May 22, 2019



Ariana hasn’t commented yet. By the way, it will be available for fans to see for the next 5 weeks at Madame Tussauds in London.