      Weather Alert

Ariana Grande Joins Tik Tok…To Promote Her Music

Oct 27, 2020 @ 8:05am
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Ariana Grande is seen at the GRAMMY Charities Signings during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Ariana Grande is officially on TikTok! Before you get super excited and think she’s going to share some amazing personal or funny videos…she so far has just posted clips from her latest video.

 

@arianagrande##positions

♬ positions – Ariana Grande

 

@arianagrande##positions

♬ positions – Ariana Grande

TAGS
Ariana Grande music tik tok
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE