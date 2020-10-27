Ariana Grande Joins Tik Tok…To Promote Her Music
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Ariana Grande is seen at the GRAMMY Charities Signings during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Ariana Grande is officially on TikTok! Before you get super excited and think she’s going to share some amazing personal or funny videos…she so far has just posted clips from her latest video.