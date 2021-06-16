Ariana Grande Joins James Corden for “No Lockdowns Anymore” In 1st TV Appearance Since Getting Married

Ariana Grande made a special appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday evening (June 15). The “Positions” singer performed for a “Good Morning Baltimore” sketch alongside Tony-winning actress and good friend, Marissa Jaret Winokur. The sketch was from Hairspray and was renamed, “No Lockdowns Anymore.”
🎶 No lockdowns anymore! 🎶@ArianaGrande, @MarissaJWinokur and @JKCorden celebrate the end of lockdown in a joyous parody of #Hairspray's "Good Morning Baltimore" pic.twitter.com/p0dLxQvsEu
— The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) June 16, 2021
Ariana, wearing a summery yellow dress, sings about getting back in the gym and she and Marissa meet on the street before deciding to “get drunk then get matching tattoos.”
Ariana had hinted at the special appearance on her social media channels prior to the show.