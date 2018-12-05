Ariana Grande Is Working on a Mac Miller Track

This girl is working so hard!

Ariana Grande shares a lot in her interview for Billboard. She was named the magazine’s Woman of the Year.

Grande played music for journalist Natalie Weiner. Weiner said, “Just before this interview, she was working on a new song, which, when she plays it for me later, I realize is about (Mac) Miller.” Grande has been dealing with the death of her ex and also referenced him in her song thank u, next.

She is working on her new music and Grande said, “This [album’s] not particularly uplifting. A lot of it sounds really upbeat, but it’s actually a super sad chapter.”

Weiner said the music she heard had “deep, bass-driven bangers with trap beats alternating with airy, sad ballads” and “more adventurous than anything she has ever released.”