Ariana Grande Is the First Musician to Debut Four Songs At #1
Look at you Ariana Grande! Now THIS is impressive!
It’s rare to score a #1 hit on the Billboard 100 . . . and it’s even more rare to DEBUT at the top. But ARIANA GRANDE has now done it FOUR times, which is more than any other artist in history.
And it has only taken her about a year-and-a-half!
Her #1 debuts are: “Thank U, Next” in November of 2018 . . . “7 Rings” in February of 2019 . . . “Stuck with U” with Justin Bieber just last month . . . and now “Rain on Me” with Lady Gaga.