      Breaking News
#UnitedForJustice

Ariana Grande Is the First Musician to Debut Four Songs At #1

Jun 3, 2020 @ 7:25am

Look at you Ariana Grande! Now THIS is impressive!

It’s rare to score a #1 hit on the Billboard 100 . . . and it’s even more rare to DEBUT at the top.  But ARIANA GRANDE has now done it FOUR times, which is more than any other artist in history.

And it has only taken her about a year-and-a-half!

Her #1 debuts are:  “Thank U, Next” in November of 2018 . . . “7 Rings” in February of 2019 . . . “Stuck with U” with Justin Bieber just last month . . . and now “Rain on Me” with Lady Gaga.

TAGS
7 Rings Ariana Grande Justin Bieber Lady Gaga rain on me stuck with u thank u next
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE