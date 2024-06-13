Ariana Grande Is “Reprocessing” Her Time At Nickelodeon

Source: YouTube

Ariana Grande got her start on the Nickelodeon sitcom, “Sam and Cat” and “Victorious” is just now chiming in on the conversation that was started after a scathing documentary on the network.

She spoke about it on Penn Badgley’s “Podcrushed” podcast. “We had some very special memories and we feel so privileged to have been able to create those roles and be a part of something that was so special for a lot of young kids,” Grande said. “I think we’re reprocessing our relationship to it a little bit now.”

It’s the first time she’s spoken out about the Investigation Discovery series, “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.” She did not mention producer Dan Schneider or the docuseries by name but said it was “devastating” to hear stories from former child actors, whom she called “survivors.”

