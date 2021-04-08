Ariana Grande Is Planning A Small Summer Wedding
A source is spilling some wedding tea only to Us Weekly, saying Ariana Grande and fiance Dalton Gomez are planning a small wedding this summer. “They have been looking at venues in a few different cities but are most likely choosing California.”
They got engaged in December 2020, and want a “very small and intimate affair,” when “it’s safe”.
He’s a 25-year-old real estate agent that “loves to dote on her [and] he just makes her really happy. All of Ariana’s friends and family love him for her.”