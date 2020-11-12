Ariana Grande Is Opening An Animal Rescue Center In L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Ariana Grande is seen at the GRAMMY Charities Signings during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Ariana Grande fans know that the singer is passionate about animals, and now she is doing something to help ones that are in need: She announced today that she is launching Orange Twins Rescue, an animal rescue center.
She announced it with a Windows 95-style promotional image that teases the website, which is still a work in progress and displays a similar graphic when accessed. “we are so happy, proud and excited,” Grande wrote. “our site comin soon.” Orange Twins Rescue already has an active Instagram account, which has about 36,000 followers as of this post and was previously used to highlight animals in need and other similar things.
MORE HERE