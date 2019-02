LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE) Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T at Banc of California Stadium on June 2, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

Ariana Grande has been featured on billboards promoting the Grammys all over L.A., but not only will she NOT be performing, now she’s not even going to the Grammys.

She apparently felt insulted after producers at first refused to let her perform her new single, “7 Rings”, but then allowed it to be part of a medley if they could pick the second song. She didn’t like that and pulled out altogether.

Lady Gaga will perform, but not with Bradley Cooper…he’ll be in London at the BAFTA awards.

