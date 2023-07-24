Ariana Grande Is Not Dating SpongeBob SquarePants

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

There’s been some confusion over Ariana Grande’s romantic life, so let’s clear it up right now: Ariana is NOT dating SpongeBob SquarePants.

Ariana Grande is dating Ethan Slater. He’s her co-star in the upcoming movie version of “Wicked”, and he also played SpongeBob on BROADWAY. He’s 31 years old. Some people got confused and thought she was with Tom Kenny, who’s the voice of SpongeBob on the cartoon.

His wife hit up social media to set people straight commenting on the above Instagram post. She wrote, “Hi everyone, I’m married to Tom Kenny (who voices SpongeBob on the TV show). He is not dating Ariana Grande,” Talley said, of Kenny. “I don’t know if Ethan Slater (who played SpongeBob in the musical) is or isn’t dating Ariana Grande. However, they’re both adorable and I totally ship it.”

“Just wanted to set the record straight,” she added. “P.S. as for me and Tom Kenny — we are celebrating our 27th wedding anniversary today ❤️.”