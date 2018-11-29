Ariana Grande is Launching YouTube Exclusive Docu-Series

Welcome to the Dangerous Woman Diaries…an exclusive docu-series coming to YouTube.

Between the Mean Girls “Thank U Next” video this docu-series, it is officially the year of Ariana.

