Ariana Grande Is Getting Her Wish Granted To Play Glinda In The “Wicked” Movie

Ten years ago, Ariana Grande tweeted “Loved seeing Wicked again! Made me realize again how badly I want 2 play Glinda at some point in my life! #DreamRole”.
Her dream came true as Universal announced that Jon M Chu will direct the movie adaptation of the Broadway hit musical starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda.