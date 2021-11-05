      Weather Alert

Ariana Grande Is Getting Her Wish Granted To Play Glinda In The “Wicked” Movie

Nov 5, 2021 @ 6:57am

Ten years ago, Ariana Grande tweeted “Loved seeing Wicked again! Made me realize again how badly I want 2 play Glinda at some point in my life! #DreamRole”.

 

Her dream came true as Universal announced that Jon M Chu will direct the movie adaptation of the Broadway hit musical starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda.

