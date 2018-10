Ariana Grande is making an attempt to cover up any and all signs of Pete Davidson … even if it means hiding a tattoo dedicated to Pete with a Band-Aid.

She performed “The Wizard and I” Tuesday in NYC during a pre-taped segment for the upcoming NBC special dedicated to the Broadway musical, “Wicked.” She’s got a “pete” tattoo on her ring finger, so she made sure to cover it up for any close-ups since the special airs October 29.

She also told fans she’s hopping off social media again for a bit.

