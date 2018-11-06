Ariana Grande is Billboard’s 2018 Woman of the Year

Ariana Grande has been named Billboard’s 2018 Woman of the Year.

On the strength of her Sweetener album, Grande will receive the award at the 13th annual Women in Music dinner on December 6th.

Beyond music, Grande uses her platform and strength to support causes she believes in. She took part in March for Our Lives earlier this year in support of smarter gun control laws and is constantly advocating for mental health awareness, gender equality, LGBTQ rights and Black Lives Matter on her social media accounts.

Following the tragic Manchester Arena bombing outside her concert last year, the songstress helped organize the One Love Manchester benefit concert, which raised more than $23 million to aid victims and their families.

Ariana is grounded in her beliefs and encourages young women everywhere to find their inner strength. She deserved this!

Grande joins Taylor Swift, Madonna, Selena Gomez, and Lady Gaga as recipients of the Billboard honor.