Ariana Grande Initially Hated This Part Of One Of Her Biggest Songs

August 9, 2024 8:12AM EDT
Ariana Grande bravely sits at the Hot Ones table to answer questions while eating increasingly spicy hot wings, and spills some fun facts. She admits to not understanding “Break Free” songwriter Max Martin’s insistence on the intonation of a certain line, only to now understand it made the song catchier. She also considered dropping certain songs from her concert playlist, until seeing fans reactions when she sings them!

