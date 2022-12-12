Ariana Grande Gets To Interview Jennifer Coolidge

Why isn’t this on VIDEO? We don’t know, but we are so glad that Ariana Grande got to sit down to chat with the woman she does an amazing impression of. Peep the video!

Jennifer Coolidge was just named Entertainment Weekly‘s Entertainer of the Year for 2022, but Ariana Grande will tell you she’s been her Entertainer of the Year since 1999. LOL!

Here’s a look at their interview:

ARIANA: Oh good. I’m glad. Okay, so back to what you were talking about before: As you were saying, your more recent roles have felt rewarding. Is that because they’ve allowed us to see you in new ways that we haven’t seen you before? And does that feel rewarding, healing in a way?

JENNIFER: Yeah, it has. You get more screen time to play somebody with all sorts of problems and complications. And someone like Tanya on White Lotus, that was a very sort of complicated, messed up person. I’d never been given a part like that, ever. And then creepy Karen in The Watcher. That was someone I had a really good time playing this year. She was sort of the opposite of Tanya, sort of awful. It was just such two great opportunities — actually three, because I got [two seasons of White Lotus]. It sort of completely changed my life.

ARIANA: Speaking of The Watcher, it was just renewed for another season. Do you see a world in which Karen comes back?

JENNIFER: I haven’t heard anything from Ryan [Murphy], but I did hear a week ago that Watcher was renewed, and today White Lotus was renewed. I don’t know. I hope I’m in both of them, I don’t know. I haven’t… The telegram has not arrived.

ARIANA: If not, we boycott. I boycott. [Both laugh] I’ve been watching season 2 every week as it comes out. It’s the highlight of my week, being able to watch you. I just adore Tanya, and your work on White Lotus. So… do you kill Greg?

JENNIFER: Wouldn’t that be so good if I could just tell you right now? [Laughs] But wait, I do want to say this: I mean, a lot of people say very flattering things to you all the time because you are who you are, and you’re the youngest iconic legend I can think of…