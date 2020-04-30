Ariana Grande Fans Flip Out After This Wrong Answer On “Jeopardy”
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE) Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T at Banc of California Stadium on June 2, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )
On Wednesday night’s ‘Jeopardy!’ a contestant watched Janet Jackson perform and somehow mistook the legend for Ariana Grande. Like…THEY SAW THE CLIP OF JANET PERFORMING!
Contestant Alwin Hui, bless his heart, was presented the following question in the “Music Awards” category: “As the recipient of the 2018 Icon Award, she took ‘control’ & took to the stage in her first live TV performance in nearly a decade.” A clip of Janet Jackson immediately played, performing her 1986 hit “Control” after accepting the Icon Award at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. AGAIN…THEY EVEN SHOWED A CLIP OF THE PERFORMANCE.
Alwin answered, “Was it Ariana Grande?” (Which seriously, at that point, Alex Trebek should have just kicked him off the show because NO. No, Sir. )
Tweets included: