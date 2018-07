LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Ariana Grande onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Ariana Grande made a last minute change to her new album “Sweetner.”

She is changing the title of the album track “Pete” to “Pete Davidson,” the full name of her fiancé.

i like the way it looks

i love his name and i love him

music lasts forever. it’ll outlive any tattoo, any memory, any anything, even myself so i want my love for him and how i feel to be a part of that — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 30, 2018

She is so in love!

“Sweetener” debuts August 17th!