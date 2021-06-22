      Weather Alert

Ariana Grande Drops “pov” Live Performance Video In New VEVO Partnership

Jun 22, 2021 @ 6:36am

On Monday, Ariana Grande dropped the brand new live performance video for her single “pov” which is all part of a new partnership with VEVO to release a series of live performance videos.

Ariana is set to release more live videos off of “positions” as part of her new live performance video series.

