INDIO, CA - APRIL 20: Ariana Grande performs with Kygo onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 20, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

Ariana Grande just keeps hitting us with bangers and the new one she dropped today is sure to spark fan theories about who it’s about.

Just after midnight last night, Ariana Grande dropped her latest song entitled “Imagine”. As of the writing of this article, it’s already at over 2.9 million views on youtube. Here it is for your listening pleasure.

Those high notes though. Also, I have a feeling this song is about Big Sean. But, I could be wrong.

Who Do You Think This Song is About? Big Sean

Ricky Alvarez

Mac Miller

Pete Davidson

Someone Else View Results