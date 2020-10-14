Ariana Grande Dropping a New Album This Month
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Ariana Grande sent fans into a tizzy with just one tweet. She wrote, “I can’t wait to give u my album this month.”
The last album from Ariana was February 2019, Thank U, Next. She has been keeping busy with appearances on Justin Bieber’s song, Lady Gaga and Childish Gambino.
Last week she tweeted, “turning in these mixes and reminding u again to register to vote if u haven’t already/to vote early.”
Do you think she will drop her album before Halloween or that Friday?