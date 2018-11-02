Ariana Grande Does Not Find Pete Davidsons’ Recent Joke Funny

Like this is toooooo soon Pete..

After a failed engagement with Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson is dealing with his pain by lampooning himself.

Sources close to “SNL” say that Pete is smiling and cracking jokes while preparing for this weekend’s “SNL.” Rumors are also swirling that he even tried to write a sketch for the show about the breakup.

In a promo for this weekend’s show with Jonah Hill, Pete managed to crack a joke about his failed engagement with musical guest Maggie Rogers.

Ariana didn’t take too kindly to the joke…

She later deleted the post…