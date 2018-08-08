Ariana Grande Does Carpool Karaoke…And Gets Injured

Ariana Grande shed blood, sweat and tears for her and James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” segment….literally.

She injured her hand while filming the segment…but is expected to make a full recovery and snapped pics of it.

that was the best day ever @JKCorden thank you so much to you and your incredible crew and band and writers ! sm fun. can’t wait for y’all to seeeee what we been up to. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 8, 2018

No idea what exactly happened yet, but she tweeted she “never had more fun” and that it was the “best day ever.” She had done an episode of the series on Apple Music with Seth Macfarlane in the driver’s seat.

James tweeted back that her segment might be “one of his favorite ever.”