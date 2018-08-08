Ariana Grande Does Carpool Karaoke…And Gets Injured
By Kelly K
|
Aug 8, 2018 @ 6:02 AM

Ariana Grande shed blood, sweat and tears for her and James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” segment….literally.

She injured her hand while filming the segment…but is expected to make a full recovery and snapped pics of it.

No idea what exactly happened yet, but she tweeted she “never had more fun” and that it was the “best day ever.”  She had done an episode of the series on Apple Music with Seth Macfarlane in the driver’s seat.

James tweeted back that her segment might be “one of his favorite ever.”

