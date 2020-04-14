Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, ‘High School Musical’ Stars & Kenny Ortega Set For ‘Disney Family Singalong’ On ABC
ABC is planning a star-studded Disney Family Singalong on Thursday (April 16) night. The live event will bring Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and the stars of High School Musical together.
High School Musical’s Kenny Ortega, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel and Zac Efron, will lend their voices for High School Musical’s signature song, “We’re All In This Together.”
In case you missed it, Vanessa, Ashley, Monique, Lucas and Corbin reunited over the weekend for a warm up session on Zoom.