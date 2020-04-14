      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, ‘High School Musical’ Stars & Kenny Ortega Set For ‘Disney Family Singalong’ On ABC

Apr 14, 2020 @ 9:47am

ABC is planning a star-studded Disney Family Singalong on Thursday (April 16) night. The live event will bring Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and the stars of High School Musical together.

High School Musical’s Kenny Ortega, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel and Zac Efron, will lend their voices for High School Musical’s signature song, “We’re All In This Together.”

In case you missed it, Vanessa, Ashley, Monique, Lucas and Corbin reunited over the weekend for a warm up session on Zoom.

TAGS
Ariana Grande Demi Lovato Disney High School Musical Miley Cyrus sing-along
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
This Coronavirus Parody Song Is Perfection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE