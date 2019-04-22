Ariana Grande Closed Out Coachella With Diddy, Mase, And Justin Bieber

Should we say that Ariana Grande won Coachella? She had an EPIC performance with *most of ‘NSync while slaying the choreography! But then for her second headlining set, she welcomed Nicki Minaj, Mase, Diddy and closed it out with Justin Bieber!

He greeted the crowd and performed ‘Sorry’.

#winnerwinnerchickendinner #iftherewereawardsforCoachella #AriChella

