Ariana Grande Bought Lunch For Lexington Fans Who Showed Up For Her Canceled Show
Ariana Grande footed the bill for lunch for some fans who gathered at Rupp Arena Sunday, despite the show being canceled.
Some of her die-hard fans had traveled to be there for the show, and decided to meet up at Rupp thanks to a fan Twitter account who organized it. Shellye Echeverria co-runs the @GrandeTourNews Twitter account, said Grande sent her a message asking how she can help.
“So we all met up at Rupp Arena, took a bunch of pictures, laughed, talked, basically made a sad situation into a happier one,” said Donald Sneed, who runs the Grande fan account with Echeverria.
https://twitter.com/needyshells/status/1196172233426849793?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1196172233426849793&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kentucky.com%2Fnews%2Flocal%2Fcounties%2Ffayette-county%2Farticle237477999.html
The group of more than 40 fans, some of whom traveled from all across the country, then went to nearby Saul Good Restaurant & Pub, where their bill was covered by Grande. Echeverria said Grande got her in contact with an assistant, who planned the lunch for the group.
FULL STORY HERE