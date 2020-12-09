      Weather Alert

Ariana Grande Announces “Sweetener” Tour Movie Coming to Netflix

Dec 9, 2020 @ 6:29am
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Ariana Grande is pulling a Shawn Mendes! Ariana Grande has struck a deal to stream her “Sweetener” world tour on Netflix! No official release date has been set, but Ariana and Netflix keep teasing it on social media.

Obviously the fans were quick to put 2 and 2 together to figure out the teaser!

