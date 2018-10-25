Ariana Grande Announces Sweetener Tour and Dates

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE) Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T at Banc of California Stadium on June 2, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

Arianators, brace yourselves for one of the most anticipated tours of 2018…aside from the Reputation Tour that is. Ariana Grande is focusing 100% of her attention on her music and has announced the Sweetener World Tour!

Following all of the drama she’s endured over the past 6 months, this should prove to be a career defining moment for Grande. Pick up your tickets quick, they WILL go fast!

THE SWEETENER WORLD TOUR

March 18 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center

March 20 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

March 22 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

March 25 – Washington, DC – Capitol One Arena

March 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

March 28 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena

March 30 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

April 1 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

April 3 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

April 5 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

April 7 – Chicago, IL – United Center

April 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

April 12 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse ***Tickets on Sale November 5th***

April 13 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

April 15 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

April 17 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

April 18 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

April 20 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

April 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

April 25 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

April 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

April 30 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

May 2 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

May 3 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

May 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

May 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

May 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

May 17 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

May 19 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

May 21 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

May 23 – Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena

May 25 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

May 28 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

May 29 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

May 31 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

June 4 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

June 7 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

June 8 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

June 10 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

June 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

June 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

June 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden