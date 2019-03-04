Ariana Grande and Starbucks Might Be Hinting At A Collab!

Edinburgh, Scotland - July 19, 2011: A Starbucks Coffee sign outside a Starbucks Coffee outlet on Edinburgh's Royal Mile. Starbucks Corporation is an international coffee and coffeehouse chain based in Seattle, Washington.

There just may be an Ariana Grande-inspired drink coming to Starbucks!

Earlier today, Starbucks tweeted a chart to help determine your “cloud name,” which seems super random until you see the rest of their tweets today.

We know you’ve always wanted to know. ☁️ pic.twitter.com/7XmMoQzqEc — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) March 4, 2019

Starbucks’ next tweet is a photo of a heart-shaped cloud (clouds are a serious theme here, people). When you zoom in on the heart, it says, “thank you, next.”

Zoom in on the heart. 💚 pic.twitter.com/h9MuCBJQRo — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) March 4, 2019

We out here vibin’, we vibin’, we vibiiiiiiinnnn’ — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) March 4, 2019

Something is happening here!

Starbucks’ most recent tweet is another photo of a cloud, with the hidden message: “live your life out cloud.”

Zoom in on the cloud. ☁️ pic.twitter.com/Wc5mldyfRm — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) March 4, 2019

I thought at first that Starbucks could just be jammin to Ari but then she did this…

Starbucks is being unusually cryptic on Instagram, posting several videos of what appears to be sugar or sweetener in the shape of clouds because that is the whole theme!

☁✨ sound on ☁✨ A post shared by Starbucks Coffee ☕ (@starbucks) on Mar 4, 2019 at 6:53am PST

Are we getting a sugary dessert in the shape of a cloud? A new Ariana approved drink?

We’ll find out something tomorrow, according to her tweet, thank goodness. Starbucks AND Ariana Grande—the basic b*tches aren’t going to know what to do with themselves (myself included)!