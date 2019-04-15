Ariana Grande and NSYNC (Minus Justin) Performed at Coachella Together

Name a better duo…we’ll wait! Ariana Grande at Coachella aka #Arichella performed with NSYNC uhmmm YES PLEASE! Well actually most of NSYNC was there, all but Justin Timberlake *womp womp*.
Generations of pop-loving kids unite! *NSYNC and Ariana Grande have sung Tearin’ Up My Heart at #Coachella The quality of this video isn't the best, but my inner 11-year-old self doesn't even notice pic.twitter.com/mfn8lwd5AM
— Anna Collinson (@AnnaCollinson) April 15, 2019
The boy band group all sang “Tearin’ Up My Heart” with Ariana! Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Lance Bass also joined Grande on a portion of “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.”
didnt know I needed to hear ariana & nsync singing together in my life til this moment #ARICHELLA pic.twitter.com/1x16z6svkK
— KIM (@berlykate) April 15, 2019
Oh and take a look at how DOPE her outfit was!