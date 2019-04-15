Ariana Grande and NSYNC (Minus Justin) Performed at Coachella Together

INDIO, CA - APRIL 20: Ariana Grande performs with Kygo onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 20, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

Name a better duo…we’ll wait! Ariana Grande at Coachella aka #Arichella performed with NSYNC uhmmm YES PLEASE! Well actually most of NSYNC was there, all but Justin Timberlake *womp womp*.

Generations of pop-loving kids unite! *NSYNC and Ariana Grande have sung Tearin’ Up My Heart at #Coachella The quality of this video isn't the best, but my inner 11-year-old self doesn't even notice pic.twitter.com/mfn8lwd5AM — Anna Collinson (@AnnaCollinson) April 15, 2019

The boy band group all sang “Tearin’ Up My Heart” with Ariana! Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Lance Bass also joined Grande on a portion of “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.”

didnt know I needed to hear ariana & nsync singing together in my life til this moment #ARICHELLA pic.twitter.com/1x16z6svkK — KIM (@berlykate) April 15, 2019

Oh and take a look at how DOPE her outfit was!