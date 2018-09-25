Ariana Grande Adopts Mac Miller’s Dog While Mourning Death?

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Ariana Grande onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Ariana Grande snuggled with an adorable little pitbull named Myron on Monday, and posted it to to her Instagram! Whose dog is it: Her ex-boyfriend who recently died from an overdose, Mac Miller.

Miller adopted the puppy in January of 2017, when the couple was still together. The couple dated for two years and broke up in May of this year. She then moved on to dating Pete Davidson, the SNL star, shortly after the breakup and is now engaged to Davidson.

Rumors are spreading that Grande has officially adopted the dog after recent posts from herself and mother. Ariana Grande’s mother, Joan Grande included Myron as one of Ariana’s dog’s in her Twitter post on National Dog Day with her other SIX DOGS-all labradoodles.

#NationalDogDay to my chocolate labradoodle children.. I love you all… Don Vito Corleone, Sirius Black, Ophelia.. and my newest babies: Francis Albert Sinatra and Madonna Luisa Veronica … and all my love to A’s babies Toulouse, Coco, Laf, Strauss, Pignoli, Cinnamon & Myron pic.twitter.com/wDJJ8QLQzi — Joan Grande (@joangrande) August 26, 2018

Ariana Grande is healing from the loss of Mac Miller. Pete Davidson and her did not attend the 2018 Emmy’s to give Grande time to heal, even though Davidson’s show SNL was successful. Ariana Grande has took to Instagram to express her emotions about her mourning process.