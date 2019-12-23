Ariana Drops Live Album

INDIO, CA - APRIL 20: Ariana Grande performs with Kygo onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 20, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
After hinting that she’d be giving fans a post-tour “parting gift” Sunday night, Ari dropped her live album k bye for now almost as soon as she concluded her Sweetener Tour. Back on December 11th, the pop star shared the tracklist for k bye for now in a tweet, ensuring its arrival before the end of the year. The album features songs from the entirety of Grande’s catalog, but of course, it’s still largely focused on her 2018 and 2019 albums Sweetener and thank u, next.
Before actually sharing the actual tracklist, Ariana had revealed that she was hard at work on the album while on tour and “vocal producing everything myself.” The Sweetener World Tour began on March 18 in Albany, N.Y., and wrapped on Dec. 22 in Inglewood, California wrapping up an absolutely unreal decade for Ari. She would tweet another message “saying goodbye” and thanking her fans to go along with the album release
The new album is 32 songs deep and runs for around 90 minutes. You can stream the album here: