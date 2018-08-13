Aretha Franklin Surrounded By Friends and Family in Detroit

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Aretha Franklin performs onstage at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Aretha Franklin has fallen gravely ill and is currently surrounded by her closest friends and family in Detroit.

On condition of anonymity, a source close to Aretha Franklin has confirmed that the legendary singer has fallen gravely ill and is at present, surrounded by her closest friends and family in Detroit. At this time, the family is asking for prayers and privacy.

Aretha, who turned 76 in March, has been battling health problems for the past couple years. Earlier this year, Aretha was order by her doctor to stay off the road for at least two months.

No further details are available at this time.

Aretha Franklin is literally walking history. This is the same woman that song at both MLK’s memorial service and Obama’s inauguration — Jasemine Leshaun (@JasemineLeshaun) August 13, 2018

My prayers are with Aretha Franklin & her family during this difficult time 🙏🏾 LOOK BELOW @ what I tweeted at the top of the year we MUST CELEBRATE the Living Legends while they are here to see it. So many have given us decades of Timeless music…❤️ https://t.co/VVacLxcMSI — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 13, 2018