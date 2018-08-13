Aretha Franklin Surrounded By Friends and Family in Detroit
By Garfield
|
Aug 13, 2018 @ 2:50 PM
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Aretha Franklin performs onstage at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Aretha Franklin has fallen gravely ill and is currently surrounded by her closest friends and family in Detroit.

On condition of anonymity, a source close to Aretha Franklin has confirmed that the legendary singer has fallen gravely ill and is at present, surrounded by her closest friends and family in Detroit. At this time, the family is asking for prayers and privacy.

Aretha, who turned 76 in March, has been battling health problems for the past couple years. Earlier this year, Aretha was order by her doctor to stay off the road for at least two months.

No further details are available at this time.

