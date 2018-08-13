Aretha Franklin Surrounded By Friends and Family in Detroit

Aretha Franklin has fallen gravely ill and is currently surrounded by her closest friends and family in Detroit.
On condition of anonymity, a source close to Aretha Franklin has confirmed that the legendary singer has fallen gravely ill and is at present, surrounded by her closest friends and family in Detroit. At this time, the family is asking for prayers and privacy.
Aretha, who turned 76 in March, has been battling health problems for the past couple years. Earlier this year, Aretha was order by her doctor to stay off the road for at least two months.
No further details are available at this time.
Aretha Franklin is literally walking history. This is the same woman that song at both MLK’s memorial service and Obama’s inauguration
— Jasemine Leshaun (@JasemineLeshaun) August 13, 2018
Thinking about the iconic
Aretha Franklin.
And of course
“I Say a Little Prayer for You”
🙏 #GetWellSoon #Music #MondayMotivation #MusicMonday pic.twitter.com/uOmStwrP02
— Tom Hall ☘ (@TomHall) August 13, 2018
My prayers are with Aretha Franklin & her family during this difficult time 🙏🏾 LOOK BELOW @ what I tweeted at the top of the year we MUST CELEBRATE the Living Legends while they are here to see it. So many have given us decades of Timeless music…❤️ https://t.co/VVacLxcMSI
— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 13, 2018
My love, prayers and warm thoughts are with Aretha Franklin—the Queen of Soul. I’m praying for her and her health. Thank you to all her family and friends who are standing by her and loving her through her illness. I’m holding you all in my heart.
— Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) August 13, 2018