Area 51 Employee Breaks 30-Year Silence

The conspiracy theorist in me is soooo excited!

Bob Lazar released a book in 1989 claiming to be a part of an alien spacecraft team that was working on top secret UFO “reverse engineering” for the government.

He is the man responsible for bringing Area 51 to the public eye.

Following the release of his book, he had remained relatively silent, until now.

Bob is getting ready to release a documentary which will tell the story of what really happens inside the secret government facility known as Area 51.

Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers will be available on Dec. 12th.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Had All Of Our Favorites In It! Scott Satterfield To Become Next UofL Head Football Coach This Halsey “Without Me” Remix is Incredible ‘Mission Complete’ George H.W. Bush’s Service Dog Spends Final Moments with the 41st President Nick Jonas Is A Married Man!!!! Chopper Shopper
Comments