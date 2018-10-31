Are You with Cardi B or Nicki Minaj?

If you have been following the ongoing battle between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, you may recall that Cardi B threw a shoe at Nicki Minaj during Fashion Week.

That was in September and their latest dispute is over a song they recorded together called ‘Motorsport.’

There’s a lot to unpack, but Cardi B took the feud to Instagram and really went for it. It got kinda nasty…

Thankfully, they’ve called a truce for the time being and we don’t know who is right and who isn’t here, so we thought it might be a good idea to ask an impartial jury.

Jimmy Kimmel we went to the Farmer’s Market and asked some of our wiser and elder individuals to tell us if they are with Nicki Minaj or Cardi B. I adore older people!

THIS IS FREAKING FUNNY!