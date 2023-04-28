99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Are These The Best Songs To Sing Along With In The Car?

April 28, 2023 10:06AM EDT
A new survey asks what the best sing-along songs for the car are, and we’re going to need to see the demographic of the respondents!   Around 2,000 motorists in the U.K. were asked, and the top songs they said were: “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen, “Dancing Queen” by ABBA, and “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi.  So basically a karaoke club in your car!

They found that 78% sing in the car, although only 21% think they’re any good at it. Other popular answers were “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond, “Bat Out of Hell” by Meat Loaf, and “Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac.  Again…would love to see the age group of those asked!

About 42% said singing is essential to their driving experience, while 51% say it just makes them happy. On the flip side, 37% have been forced to listen to passengers who couldn’t exactly carry a tune in a bucket which put a damper on the road trip LOL!

If we were making a list of DJX songs you love to sing along with the most, what’s on your list?

