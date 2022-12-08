99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Are Harry And Kendall Secretly Hooking Up?

December 8, 2022 4:06PM EST
Please enjoy the throwback video of Harry Styles guest-hosting The Late Late Show. He played Spill Your Guts with ex-girlfriends, Kendall Jenner. This is important because they may be hooking up again. They are both single and apparently mingling. Together.

The former couple has reportedly rekindled their spark and are enjoying some romantic hook-ups as their schedules allow for it.

“Harry and Kendall never lost touch. They’ve both matured a lot these past few years, and the attraction never really went away,” says a source close to the two.

Harry recently called it quits with film director Olivia Wilde after two years. Within days of Harry’s team confirming his breakup, supermodel Kendall revealed that she, too, had quietly split from NBA-boyfriend Devin Booker.

