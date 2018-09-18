Are Cats Now Sacrificing Themselves to Stay “Mean”!?

Close up portrait of cute little european cat against gray background. Puppy of stray cat looking at camera with suspicious expression. Sharp focus on eyes. Horizontal studio portrait.

A cat in New Orleans caused 7,556 people to have no power on Monday night! The cat walked through a substation around 8:30 a.m. and somehow managed to get through ALL of the protective devices said Entergy New Orleans. When the cat touched these devices, a flash occurred! The cat died!

Are cats purposely trying to screw over humans? Is this cat trying to go out with a bang by sacrificing itself to keep up the stereotype of cats being mean!?

IS THIS THE PUUURFECT PLANNED CAT TAKEOVER!?

IS THIS A “CAT”ASTOPHIC EVENT!?

DID THE CAT USE THE LAST OF HIS 9 LIVES FOR THIS TAKEOVER!?

Check out more of the story: