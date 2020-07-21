      Breaking News
JCPS Superintendent Recommends First Six Weeks Online

Are Cats Mad That Their Owners Are Home Too Much??

Jul 21, 2020 @ 8:06am

Apparently. LOL.

Quarantine isn’t only ruining marriages, it’s ruining relationships with owners and their cats! Cats just want some peace and quiet — but they can’t get it when you’re at home all day long.

According to some experts, they’ve had enough, and have been acting out because of it.

Jackson Galaxy, cat behaviorist and host of Animal Planet’s ‘My Cat From Hell,’ said he has been inundated with pleas for help since the pandemic began. He says, “I think there’s humans who are just unduly stressed out and there are cats who are unduly stressed out and it’s coming together…”

