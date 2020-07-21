Are Cats Mad That Their Owners Are Home Too Much??
Apparently. LOL.
Quarantine isn’t only ruining marriages, it’s ruining relationships with owners and their cats! Cats just want some peace and quiet — but they can’t get it when you’re at home all day long.
According to some experts, they’ve had enough, and have been acting out because of it.
Jackson Galaxy, cat behaviorist and host of Animal Planet’s ‘My Cat From Hell,’ said he has been inundated with pleas for help since the pandemic began. He says, “I think there’s humans who are just unduly stressed out and there are cats who are unduly stressed out and it’s coming together…”