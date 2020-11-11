      Weather Alert

Arby’s Released a Deep Fried Turkey Pillow to Go Over Your Head

Nov 11, 2020 @ 6:56am

Have you ever looked at your turkey and thought “I’d love to wear that like a pillow”? Well, Arby’s thinks you have. Arby’s has released a deep fried turkey pillow to go over your head for a cool $60 bucks. Of course, this coincides with their new turkey sandwiches.

The downside? Other than a turkey being on your head of course, they’re already SOLD OUT! The only way to get one is to enter their contest at arbysdeepfriedturkeypillow.com.

For the record, this reminds us way too much of the ‘Friends’ episode where Monica actually does wear a turkey on her head.

