Close view of Glass jar and glass with fresh lemonade on wooden table. Lemon slices.

Welcome to the neighborhood, where getting drunk is *really* inexpensive.

Every month Applebees introduces a new drink for super cheap.

Which is great for our wallets and our buzz.

For June, the bar and grill is mixing up $1 Vodka Raspberry Lemonades.

For the entire month, customers can score the 10-ounce cocktail, which has TROPICANA Lemonade, raspberry and fresh lemon juice, and vodka.