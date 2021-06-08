Apple TV+ Shows The Story Behind Charlie Brown In New Documentary

Charles M. Schulz wrote the first issue of Peanuts comic strip in 1950 which was eventually adapted into TV specials. A Charlie Brown Christmas came first airing in 1965, then came It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown a year later, and A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving in 1973.
Who Are You, Charlie Brown? will tell you more about the man behind Charlie Brown than Charlie Brown himself. It will focus on how he created lovable, relatable characters, while addressing real-life themes and diversity in a time when that wasn’t done.
Drew Barrymore, Kevin Smith, and more will be a part of it while Lupita Nyong’o narrates the story. The documentary also sets the stage for Who Are You, Charlie Brown? a brand new Charlie Brown story that hits Apple TV+ on June 25.