Apple to Host Another Launch Event on November 10th
Apple announced earlier this week that another event was coming. Reporters received a mysterious invite from the company titled, ‘One More Thing.’
Spooky.
It is not known what Apple plans to reveal, but the company teased in June that by the end of the year it would start using its own silicon chips in Macs instead of the ones made by Intel. Apple already uses a version
of the ARM-based chips in iPhones and iPads. According to analysts, the in-house chip will likely result in better battery life and more seamless device integration.
So it could be that. The launch event will stream live on Apple’s website at 1 p.m. ET on Nov. 10th.