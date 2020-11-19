Apple Pie Pepsi Is Here for the Holidays
A match made in heaven. Apple pie and Pepsi? Pepsi just announced it’s releasing Pepsi Apple Pie just in time for the holidays, but it won’t be easily found on a store shelf any time soon. Pepsi Apple Pie is for the people who are terrible cooks or bakers.
Pepsi has launched a new holiday challenge targeted at people struggling to cook for the holidays. Share a picture of your baking fails using using #PepsiApplePieChallenge for your chance to win your own!
https://twitter.com/pepsi/status/1328699416014848001