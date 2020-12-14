Apple Music Names Taylor Swift as 2020 Songwriter of the Year
Another deserved award for Taylor!
Apple Music named Taylor Swift the 2020 Songwriter of the Year. This is the 2nd annual Apple Music Awards. Her album, Folklore, is the first album of 2020 to sell more than one million copies. In her acceptance speech Taylor said, “I feel like songwriting was the one thing that was able to keep me connected to fans that I wasn’t able to see in concert.”
Apple Music writes this about Taylor: “Taylor Swift, has been one of music’s preeminent and most decorated songwriters for more than a decade. With her latest records, the surprise-releases ‘folklore’ and ‘evermore,’ she laid bare the magic behind, perhaps, her biggest strength. Ditching the big, radio-ready, chart-topping sparkle of her past releases for bare-bones indie-folk instrumentation, stripping her songs down to the very studs.”