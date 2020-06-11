      Breaking News
Apple Commits $100 Million to Racial Equity and Justice Causes

Jun 11, 2020 @ 5:09pm

Apple has pledged to donate $100M to organizations furthering racial equity and justice.

CEO Tim Cook made the announcement via video on Twitter.

He said, things must change and Apple’s committed to being a force for that change.

Apple has also created a new developer entrepreneurial camp for Black developers for their 2020 Worldwide Developers Conference happening June 22-June 26 online.

Apple is also taking steps on diversity and inclusion within Apple to hire and support underrepresented groups.

