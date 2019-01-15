Aphrodisiac Potato Chips Coming Soon…

I do not know if this is needed in 2019…

Oysters and chocolate have long been considered aphrodisiacs, and now can add potato chips to that list.

Tyyrells, an English potato chip maker, announced that they are releasing the first ever potato chips that contain aphrodisiac qualities.

The company is releasing their sweet honey chili potato chips or ‘crisps’ for a limited time to help get hearts racing on Valentine’s Day.

According to Tyrrells these two ingredients can have a powerful effect on the body, with the honey “tinkering with hormone levels” and the chilli triggering nerve endings on the tongue, releasing endorphins and increasing heart rate.

If you think these are just what you need to set the mood for Valentine’s Day, then you’ll have to move fast as the crisps will only be available for a limited amount of time.